Fox Business Network Launches On Dish Network

Fox Business Network launched Tuesday on Dish Network, bringing the channel an additional 4 million subscribers.

Additionally, Fox News Channel will be moved to a lower tier on Dish, brining an additional 3 million subscribers and increasing its total distribution on Dish to 11 million.

Both networks will be available in HD.

FBN launched in Oct. 2007. It is available on Time Warner, Comcast, Charter and Direct TV.

The Dish deal puts the network in nearly 50 million homes.