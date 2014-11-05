Fox Backs TV Everywhere With $25K Sweepstakes

Fox Networks said a new sweepstakes promotion, supporting its TV-everywhere apps and awareness of TVE services overall, will offer participating viewers a change to win $25,000.

The “Stream It and Dream It Sweepstakes” will promote such streaming apps as FOX NOW, FXNOW, Nat Geo TV, BTN2Go, and FOX Sports GO, which let pay-TV subscribers have access to TV programming on mobile devices and computers, via affiliation agreements between Fox and multichannel video providers.

“In addition to the tremendous support of our distribution partners, the ‘Stream It and Dream It’ promotion will be bolstered by the promotional power of the Fox portfolio of networks,” Jamia Bigalow, senior vice president, distribution marketing, Fox Networks, said in a release. “With the cross platform support of FOX Broadcasting, FX Networks, FOX Sports 1, BTN (Big Ten Network), regional sports networks, the National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo WILD, the campaign will reach north of 100 million pay-TV homes.”

