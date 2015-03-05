Fox, AT&T at Loggerheads Over FS1 Action

AT&T U-Verse customers could continue to miss out on select auto racing, college basketball and golf contest on Fox Sports 1 this weekend, over a dispute concerning additional charges in its current carriage agreement.

According to Fox, U-Verse customers already missed last Saturday’s NASCAR XFinity Series race from Atlanta, and will miss this weekend’s NASCAR XFinity Series race in Las Vegas if a deal isn’t reached. If the dispute drags on, U-Verse customers could miss Big East Conference college basketball games, the first two round’s of the USGA U.S. Open and U.S. Men’s and Women’s soccer matches.

U-Verse has a current carriage agreement with Fox Sports 1, but the network is apparently asking for an additional fee to carry the contests in question. The dispute is similar to one the sports network had with Dish Network last year, concerning college football games over the Labor Day weekend.

