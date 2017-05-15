Upfronts 2017: Fox Announces Moves to Increase Ad Effectiveness

Upfronts 2017: Complete Coverage



Joe Marchese, the new president of ad revenue at Fox Networks Group, is moving quickly with initiatives to make advertising more effective across its broadcast and cable properties.



The plans were announced during Fox’s upfront Monday afternoon, including working with NBC to have measurement firm Moat create quality scores for digital ad campaigns.



Fox’s Advanced Ad Product group is working to improve the viewer experience of watching television across all platforms to higher quality consumer attention for advertisers.



Some techniques the networks will employ include sequenced creative throughout programming, cross-platform optimization of campaigns and single sponsor exclusivity within on-demand streams.



Using these new advertising solutions, FX will no longer be selling standard commercials across digital and on-demand viewing environments, which will bring better attention and focus to brand partner messaging.



“We’ve demonstrated that a vastly better viewer experience makes brands heroes and offers market-leading returns,” said Marchese. “By measuring what matters, using smart applications of data, innovations in advertising formats, and investments in brand storytelling, we’ll provide our partners with the highest return for every dollar spent based on actual attention received. And our viewers will enjoy the best possible storytelling experience.”



Other new advertising initiatives at Fox include:



Guaranteed Optimization With Moat: FNG and NBC are enabling MOAT’s Video Quality Score across all on-demand viewing environments, and collaborating to bring Moat measurement to linear. Offering this consistent measurement solution enables marketers to optimize their campaigns and assess the efficiency of impressions. In addition, FNG will guarantee against Moat’s Video Quality Score for the FNG portions of any campaign that implements Moat campaign-wide.



Machine Learning with Up//Lift: Up//Lift, powered by Fox’s true[X], is a new brand lift optimization system. Through Up//Lift’s machine learning algorithms, sentiment and brand survey data is collected and used to drive creative decision-making in near real time. For example, sentiment data gathered by Up//Lift on Fox Sports Go during a 1pm NFL game can be leveraged to determine which creative a car company will run in the 4pm broadcast.



Revolutionizing Brand Storytelling at All City: All City is Fox Networks Group’s new in-house integrated marketing agency. Led by former 20th Century Fox Film Chief Creative Officer Tony Sella, All City will partner with brands to make it easier to work with Fox Networks Group storytellers to develop branded content, capitalizing on the premium consumer attention available throughout Fox programming.