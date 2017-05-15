Watch Trailers for Fox's 2017-2018 Season
By B&C Staff
Upfronts 2017: Complete Coverage
Fox released its 2017-2018 season schedule May 14 and B&C has all the trailers for the network's hottest shows.
The Gifted
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTzW9rMcbzk[/embed]
The Orville
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yy9sKeCE8V0[/embed]
Ghosted
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubbjVowDuys[/embed]
New 2018 Series
The Resident
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGXn-ouQBiw[/embed]
LA to Vegas
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1mg2qahjBE[/embed]
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.