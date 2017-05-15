Trending

Watch Trailers for Fox's 2017-2018 Season

Fox released its 2017-2018 season schedule May 14 and B&C has all the trailers for the network's hottest shows.

The Gifted

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTzW9rMcbzk[/embed]



The Orville

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yy9sKeCE8V0[/embed]



Ghosted

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubbjVowDuys[/embed]



New 2018 Series

The Resident

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGXn-ouQBiw[/embed]



LA to Vegas

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1mg2qahjBE[/embed]