Watch Trailers for Fox's 2017-2018 Season

Upfronts 2017: Complete Coverage

Fox released its 2017-2018 season schedule May 14 and B&C has all the trailers for the network's hottest shows.





The Gifted





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTzW9rMcbzk[/embed]





The Orville





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yy9sKeCE8V0[/embed]





Ghosted





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubbjVowDuys[/embed]





New 2018 Series



The Resident





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGXn-ouQBiw[/embed]





LA to Vegas





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1mg2qahjBE[/embed]