Fox Adds #IdolPredictions Game

Following the airing of American Idol XIV on Thursday, Fox will be adding a new digital experience for fans, the #IdolPredictions game at AmericanIdol.com.

The game lets fans judge the top 10 finalists and earn online points by picking the finalists that move into the next round and by ranking the players based on Twitter activity.

Users can also set up their own leagues and invite family and friends to participate.

To design the game, Fox used Omnigon, a digital consulting firm that has worked with Fox and other networks in the past.