Fox Acquires Iconic Animated Character Gumby and Friends

Fox Entertainment acquired the claymation characters Gumby and his animated friends from the estate of Joseph Clokey, the son of Gumby’s creator Art Clokey.

The classic Gumby series will be streaming on Fox’s Tubi and Fox said it has teams reimagining the franchise for broadcast, streaming and other media.

Gumby, a friendly green character, first appeared on the Howdy Doody show in the 1950s. His own series ran from 1957 to 1969. A later series, Gumby Adventures aired in 1988. There was also a film, Gumby: The Movie, in 1995. A saltier version of Gumby was also popularized by Eddie Murphy on Saturday Night Live.

Since splitting off from its TV studios and cable networks, the new Fox has been acquiring intellectual property it can use on its remaining linear, ad-supported streaming and blockchain based platforms.

“Competition for globally recognized intellectual property is fierce. Uncovering this gem, with its built-in awareness and affinity, and bringing it to Fox, adds meaningful value and creative possibilities to the IP itself and to multiple divisions of our company,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier. “Fox is proud to be home to these iconic characters. Welcome one and all.”

The rights Fox acquired include film, television and streaming, consumer products, licensing, publishing. In addition to the animated series, it bought the Gumby specials movies and other content.

“Picking a new home was important to me, and I’ve found great partners in Fox Entertainment,” Gumby said in a statement from Fox. “They have a vision for my modern, multi-platform reemergence, which is thrilling. Throughout our conversations, Pokey and I reiterated that we are talent they can mold. Literally.” ■