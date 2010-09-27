FourthWall Presses TV Buy Button

FourthWall Media has launched a new

solution-dubbed the TV Buy Button--to help operators boost their revenues from

television commerce applications on interactive TV platforms by making it

easier to buy products and services with a press of a TV remote.

The new TV Buy Button allows subscribers to

make payments through PayPal and is designed to work on the enhanced TV binary

interchange format (EBIF) that operators are now deploying for interactive

television.

"FourthWall Media has deployed applications

like eBay on TV, Yellow Pages on TV and Ad Widget that run on our EBIF

platform," said FourthWall CEO Tim Peters in a statement. "These applications

and others will benefit enormously from having an integrated TV Buy Button

[that allows] programmers and cable distributors [to] find new and exciting

ways to generate revenue. Imagine someday watching your favorite basketball

team and being able to instantly purchase a Mavericks jersey with a simple push

of a button on your existing remote."

FourthWall applications are already used by Comcast

Media Center, Time Warner Cable, Charter Communications and other MSOs and have

been deployed on over 24 million set-top boxes.