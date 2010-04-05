Four People Who WillMove the Upfront

Upfront presentations are already underway,

and hopes are high that with a little more stability, the

2010-11 TV upfront market will make 2009’s troubled

upfront seem like just a bad dream. But whether a better

upfront does emerge this year is largely up to the

members of the first annual class of B&C Market Movers:

OMD’s Chris Geraci, Magna’s Elizabeth Herbst-

Brady, GroupM North America’s Rino Scanzoni and

MediaVest USA’s Donna Speciale.

B&C's Business Editor Claire Atkinson talked with this quartet of

industry leaders about what factors really matter in their decision-making

and how they expect the market to shake out. Edited transcripts

of the interviews follow. The 2010 class will also be saluted at a B&C

event on April 6 at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

Chris Geraci, Managing Director, National Broadcast Investment, OMDBillings: $4.5 billion

Chris Geraci took charge of all TV buying for OMD in March

2008, when colleague Debbie Richman left to join Lifetime. The

20-year veteran of the agency and its holding company, Omnicom,

now negotiates TV investment decisions for Apple, Mc-

Donald’s and Universal Pictures, among many other clients.

What do you consider when assessing the health of the

upfront marketplace?



CG Obviously, you start with the macro picture and isolate

certain aspects of that. We’re dealing with an economy that,

outside of the stock market and the Dow Jones and other indexes,

is really not that healthy. We’re seeing fairly dismal

consumer confidence and significant

unemployment.

Contrast that with ad demand for

TV; that’s been healthy since last

year’s upfront, and once that negotiating

window closed down, the dollars

began to come into the marketplace

from all categories. Advertiser demand

is something we assess category

by category.

So, your expectation is for a strong

upfront? Will we be in the positive

or negative column?



CG It will be a stronger marketplace

than last year. I don’t know whether it

will be positive or negative; it depends

on who you are and your positioning.

It’s natural that sellers would expect

price increases given the scatter, but

you have to look at scatter and upfront

as being two different animals.

Advertisers are cautious about long-term commitments, even if

they are spending month to month. A strong marketplace doesn’t

translate into strong upfront demand.

How did last year’s upfront change things?



CG There weren’t any fundamental changes, but we got things

built into deals that were reflective of other negotiating points

besides price. We partnered on research and we got things we

hadn’t had in the past. We built in flexibility and cancellation

options. Thankfully, we’ve got a client base that is very healthy

and we didn’t need those provisions.

What role do procurement people play in the upfront process?



CG It’s not different from the marketplace in general. They’re looking for more rigorous quantitative metrics in everything we

do. Most of them understand that it should be advantageous to

do long-term deals and there should be some advantages from

a price standpoint.

They are involved more; we have internal procurement people

here now [at the agency], and they help us look at things in

a different way. It’s a benefit because we have many procurement-

focused individuals on the client side, and that impacts

how our media clients deal. They are our

interface with clients, and they have worked

with me just in terms of ideas and different

approaches to negotiating. They offer a different

perspective and a more quantitativebased

approach.

What can TV executives do to stop TV ad

dollars moving to digital?



CG The death of TV is greatly exaggerated.

I don’t think anybody five years ago would

have thought there would still be this much

money in the marketplace. Look at what’s

happening with retrans. It might benefit TV

to have that different revenue stream; as long

as the TV-based media owners can put on excellent

programming, there will be advertiser

interest in it.

It’s very important to note that the average

consumer has a profoundly better TV viewing

experience than they did even just a few years

ago, with the penetration of better technology

[such as] HD programming. TV watching got

better as other things advanced. Sure, everybody’s

fighting for ratings, but you don’t see

a dramatic loss of TV usage because there’s

more stuff to watch.

The Internet is great, but look at the way

it’s being used to support TV viewership. If

you are a fan of Lost, chances are you enhance

it by reading the blogs about theories

on the show.

It’s really up to the media owners to decide

whether they want to invest in TV or not. It’s

very important to be involved in online, but

I think search is something completely different.

It’s two different ends of the marketing

spectrum. One won’t take the place of

the other.

What did last year’s broadcast network upfront number

finish on, around $8 billion?



CG That number would have been very high for just primetime.

We counted the primetime network [upfront] being down 20%.

What was your most memorable upfront?



CG One year, we jumped all over a show in its first year and

bought so much that the network complained the next year. I

remember that back in the day, when ER came on [NBC] and I

got my hands on so much of it, the network was trying their best

to get us out of it. But when you bet on the right show….

Then there was the year we converted to commercial ratings,

and there was more math involved than there ever should have

been. You had to have a negotiation before you could negotiate.

Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, President, MagnaBillings: $12 billion

Since September 2008, Elizabeth Herbst-Brady has been president

of Magna, a unit of Interpublic Group’s Mediabrands division

that aggregates and analyzes market intelligence

across the media business for the

company’s agencies and clients. She joined

Magna from News Corp.’s Twentieth Television

syndication unit, where she was general

sales manager and senior VP of syndication

ad sales. She was previously senior VP and

director of national broadcast at Starcom’s

Chicago headquarters, and spent almost a decade

at Barry Diller’s Universal Television.

As noted in this interview, Herbst-Brady

changed her approach to this year’s upfront

based on last year’s market.

What are the factors affecting the TV

upfront and the year-round marketplace?



EH-B The one thing everyone gets hyper-focused

on is the next three or four months,

and they forget that we all function in annual

cycles. Clients plan and budget for TV. They

have annual activity. Upfront is a moment,

or several extended moments, around a part

of the overall process; that’s really important

to remember.

One of the first things we try to understand

is what has happened in aggregate in

the upfront and scatter. In terms of the macro

picture, we’ve been able to determine that

industrial production and personal consumption,

from a regression perspective, tie most

closely to the ad economy. As opposed to

lagging and leading, it’s concurrent. As personal

consumption rises, so do advertising

expenditures. Is it perfect? No, but it’s a very

important factor.

Other factors in the economy that would

contribute: The overall emotional state of the

economy; how people are feeling in terms

of spending habits; confi dence; all of that

brings psychology that factors into demand. We do spend a fair

amount of time ascertaining short-term and long-term demand.

The most important factor is demand: what money shows up.

Given that you are looking at those things, what is the

verdict?



EH-B Compared to a year ago, it is better; that’s not a surprise.

As for the TV upfront, it’s too soon to tell. If I sat in a vendor’s

shoes, the scatter market is strong and there’s going to be a

big increase, but that’s not happening. What happened last year

cataclysmically changed how we approach things. We have a

very locked-down and measured approach, one that is really customized

to make sure what we are doing is in the best interests of the client—and they don’t get dragged into a frenzy. Every

client has a specific strategy regardless of what the marketplace

is dictating high and low. If it doesn’t make sense, we’ll walk

away from it. My expectation for the next six months is that it

will be measured and careful; nobody wants

the extreme swings.

Will there be rollbacks?



EH-B We want to make the marketplace simple.

Even the strongest platforms can compromise

pricing in the weakest years. There

are things you can do to create advantage,

but it is too soon to tell. Do I expect big rollbacks?

No, but individual clients will say this

doesn’t work as well for me, [but they will]

reward the media owners that are building

our strategic initiatives.

What do TV folks need to be doing to stop

money from moving to other media such

as paid search or online, or more ROI-oriented

media?



EH-B Growth online is coming from paid

search, and from small to medium-size endemic

advertisers. The traditional suppliers

have been willing to engage in a dialogue

about the impact of their TV schedule. Certainly,

the advent of the TiVo/Quantcast partnership

is helping to create a single-source

sample that looks at TV and online. Is that

the Holy Grail? Too soon to tell.

Some of the TV ad sales folks seem to

believe that losing money to digital outlets

is a real threat. Is it?



EH-B I can’t speak to the public posture;

“threat” isn’t the right word. It’s the first time

I’ve been in the business that I see a willingness

to engage in dialogue about introducing

non-traditional metrics. People have done a

lot of stuff with IAG; there’s TiVo/Quantcast.

I’ve talked to vendors trying to do something

with that data, and we did a lot of agreements

that included some special studies as part of

upfronts. We have more than 12 different research

studies going as part of our upfront. I

would love to know when a spot airs whether

I sold more.

What did the upfront end on last year? Was

it less than $8 billion, as some agencies

suggest?



EH-B It’s important to understand how relative

volume impacts the pricing, whether at

the end of the day, the networks ended up booking more than $8

billion or whether it showed up in July. It was probably less.

Which was your most memorable upfront?



EH-B What I love is that no two upfronts are ever the same. The

clients aren’t the same, and the businesses aren’t the same. That

doesn’t mean you can’t learn. There is an opportunity to do things

more effectively and efficiently; no marketplace is ever the same.

That is the beauty of the business; that’s what allows for change.

Last year, was it exceedingly challenging and difficult? Yes!

But again, I’ve sat on both sides of the fence,

and other upfronts were equally difficult and

strident, and not so fun.

Rino Scanzoni, Chief Investment Officer, GroupM North AmericaBillings: $25.8 billion

Rino Scanzoni is perhaps best known

around town as a “numbers guy.” He is a

consummate dealmaker who enjoys the science

behind the decision-making. Scanzoni

worked hard to coalesce the industry around

a gigantic currency change that shifted the

business off program ratings to trades made

on commercial ratings. He oversees all trading

for GroupM agencies, which include

Maxus, MediaCom, Mediaedge:cia and

Mindshare. Scanzoni joined the company

from MediaVest.

What’s your most memorable upfront?



RS It was probably the 1999-2000 upfront,

when I was still at MediaVest. It was memorable

because one network chose not to do

business with us and then four weeks later

they came back, cap in hand. It think the

statute of limitations may have run out on

this one since it was with ABC [then-head

of sales Marvin Goldsmith].

What was last year’s primetime broadcast

network upfront final figure?



RS It was probably a little under $6.2 billion.

It was down around 18%. The public figure

that comes out in the press, those numbers

generally can’t be relied on. We utilize them

as directional, not as a hard-and-fast, factbased

number. We spend a lot of time doing

our own estimations.

What is the overall health of the TV ad

marketplace?



RS The media marketplace this year has clearly

stabilized from the free fall we experienced

through 2008-2009. We still have, however,

underlying weakness in 2009-2010, and will

experience moderate revenue contraction versus

last year. In television, the broadcast networks

will still see mid-single-digit declines

while cable will see some minimal growth.

We expect this trend to continue into early next year.

The upfront television marketplace is never a good predictor

of overall marketplace potential. For 2009-2010, the upfront

market was down 18%, yet we will see only a total marketplace

contraction of about 4%. The reason it is a poor predictor is because

clients and agencies base their upfront investment on their market experience in the months leading up to it rather than its

total future potential. As with the financial markets, if you buy

on recent historical trends, you are pretty much guaranteed you

will miss the next buying opportunity. I would not be surprised

if you see growth in upfront TV spending for 2010-2011. To

that I say, so what?

What role is procurement playing in the upfront?



RS I can’t answer that except in a general way; it depends on

the company, and different companies operate differently. My

experience is as long as you can lay out the marketplace dynamics

and show them what is going to happen over the next three

months and the next 12 months and make

your case, they’ll look to invest in a way that

will save money. You have to approach them

in a scientific and analytical way to support

the position. Most clients have extended procurement

to cover their positions in media.

It’s beyond buying the raw materials.

Are TV’s return on investment metrics

adequate?



RS We can make a lot of modeling work that

agencies do as well as consulting fi rms. We

can model how different media can deliver

in terms of sales or a visibility index for the

campaign. Problem is, you have to look very

hard at any specific vendor and what that

vendor’s contribution is. You can model TV

for clients that have good sales data, and you

can do regression analysis; you can model

based on different gross ratings point levels

in terms of what that does to sales. The systems

have gotten better, but to sit there and

try to determine what a network or a daypart

or a show [can do] is difficult. You can model

it, and TV has proved to have a very strong

ROI metric.

You can always make the case for your

medium. Most sales executives argue for

their specific company, not the medium,

and that becomes much more emotional than

scientific.

Is the upfront a good indicator of the overall

health of the TV ad economy?



RS I’d love to hear a lot less about the upfront.

There is so much coverage on it; it’s a

very misleading barometer in history. There’s

way too much focus on it.

Many of the commitments are made with

options to cancel; 60% of the money can easily move off the

books very quickly. The upfront never really tells you the health

of the market.

Donna Speciale, President, Investment & Activation and Agency Ops, MediaVest USABillings: $7.8 billion

Donna Speciale is one of the most infl uential ad executives

around, not least because she makes decisions that see billions

of ad dollars allocated across the media business. As Speciale says

in this interview, she likes to “push the marketplace” and try new

things. At MediaVest, Speciale works on behalf of clients such as

Kraft, Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola. She joined MediaVest

in 2003 to run the agency’s broadcast investment unit.

What are the factors affecting the upfront marketplace this

year? What do you look at to help you figure out the size and

strength of the market?



DS You’re looking at analyzing the different categories: automotive

and pharmaceuticals and all the regulations. Are there fastfood

wars happening? Are telecoms going against each other?

We look at different categories and all the

economic indicators. It’s all related. Obviously,

scatter is an indicator of how the marketplace

is shaping up; we knew scatter was

going to be big. There was too much money

that came out of the [upfront] market; it was

inevitable it would come back. We’d be in a

bad situation if it didn’t.

What are the expectations for this year’s

upfront? Do you think it’s going to be

stronger?



DS It’s still early. The past couple of years,

clients are taking a longer period of time to

determine budgets, and they’re [finalizing]

budgets a lot closer to when they need to release

them. The [agency] analysts’ work will

be a lot more delayed; that’s what changed

last year. Clients did like the opportunity of

determining how to spend their total upfront

budgets a lot later.

Might the market be delayed this year?



DS I don’t think it will be delayed. Everybody

will be going to play the market when

they feel it’s appropriate; last year was too

crazy. There will be more money in the upfront

than last year; how could there not be?

But everybody’s trying to figure out how

much. It won’t go back to where it was two

years ago. If our budgets are up versus last

year, then last year is not a great indicator.

Last year was known as the “Jay Leno”

upfront because of the wide effect the

new show was expected to have on overall

primetime ratings. What programming

change will define this year’s upfront?



DS I do think Oprah’s last year in syndication

will change things. [With] Jay Leno going back to late

night, there’s a little supply change that happens. We’ll have to

watch what happens in late night and in NBC primetime. We

have some new cable networks, with [Discovery and Harpo’s]

OWN in January. Scripps Networks is coming out with another

food channel [The Cooking Channel]. These are two cable areas

that advertisers are interested in that could be interesting.

The other thing I think, based on last year, people are taking

a much more holistic view. When people are talking upfront, they’re not just thinking

linear TV—we’re looking

at the holistic video marketplace,

and broadband

is looked on as part of that

analysis. Then there’s the

local market; we’re looking

at where national and local

are going. The upfront

is the trigger, but we have

to look at the entire landscape

of ad spending in all

categories. Even though

we are buying in linear and

video, we have to look at

what’s happening in print

and with the Apple iPad.

It has an effect on clients’

budgets; it’s not just about

the TV upfront.

What is your most memorable

upfront?



DS They all have a unique characteristic. There was the C3

[commercial ratings] story; then there was the double-digitdecline

story, and the procurement

story. The funny

one I remember is getting

mentored by Jon Mandel

[former MediaCom chief].

We used to sit around the

offi ce and listen to him do

his negotiations. He got so

mad once, he threw a pencil

and it hit someone.

As for memorable deals?

We did the first Viacom

Plus deal with Procter &

Gamble. We did the first

deal with The CW when

we bought a whole time

period for the year and

did some new messaging.

Each year, we try to

do something unique and

push the marketplace and

the industry. Last year,

we did some deals with [media measurement firm] TRA and

Discovery Communications, so we might try to push that a

little bit.