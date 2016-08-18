FOTV Media Networks Set to Go Public

FOTV Media Networks is going public with an initial offering of 2,500,000-3,750,000 shares at an opening price of $8 per share.

FOTV comprises online streaming service FilmOn.TV Networks, virtual reality/holographic image company Hologram USA, transactional VOD arm CinemaNow, and online content guide OVGuide.

Monarch Bay Securities and Network 1 Financial Securities are underwriting the initial public offering (IPO).

FOTV expects to close the offering next month, subject to commitments to the 2,500,000 minimum.

The SEC signed off on the IPO registration statement Aug. 12, FOTV said.