Former Station Exec Pulls for Standard General-Tegna Deal

Standard General continues to collect anecdotal backing for its proposed merger with Tegna, which the FCC is still vetting on day 221 of its unofficial 180-day shot clock for reviewing such deals.

One of the recent submissions to the FCC docket is from Marcia Green, who identifies herself as the former director of programming for a medium-sized ABC affiliate.

Green is a fan of Deb McDermott, currently Standard General's CEO.

"Placing one of the most respected women in our industry in charge of the largest broadcast company in the U.S. is a big step forward for women all across our industry," Green wrote the FCC. "She has a long record of leading with purpose, treating people with respect, and investing in people."

Tegna, which owns 64 TV stations in 51 U.S. markets, agreed to be acquired by Standard General back in February for $8.6 billion including debt. It also owns multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest, as well as advanced advertising company Premion.

The FCC, told by critics that the deal would not be good for local journalism and could lead to job losses, both disputed by Stanard General and Tegna, has been seeking more information on its potential impact on both. ■