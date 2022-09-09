Tech Women Group Back Standard General Tegna Deal

Citing Deb McDermott's membership in the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame as evidence of her stature, the Advocating for Women in Tech coalition have weighed in at the FCC in support of the Standard General/Tegna merger.

McDermott is CEO of Standard Media.

Tegna, which owns 64 TV stations in 51 U.S. markets, agreed to be acquired by Standard General back in February for $8.6 billion including debt. It also owns multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest and advanced-advertising company Premion.

The FCC is currently vetting that merger and has sought comment on just how it should conduct the public interest review of the merger. The FCC is required to look beyond antitrust and competition issues--which Justice focuses on in its review--to how the deal will serve the public interest. The coalition certainly appears to think it furthers that interest given the prominence of women in the deal.

The merged company will be headed by McDermott, which means the merger would result in the largest female-led broadcast group in the nation, they point out.

"As a Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Honoree, Mrs. McDermott is widely recognized in her

industry and lauded by her staff as one of the nation’s top executives," they wrote to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

They also pointed out that the majority of board members of the new company will be women. They said McDermott is "extremely qualified" and "ready to lead the new company."

Among those signing on to the letter were Jessica Camarillo of Workforce Solutions Capital Area, Chelsea Collier, Digi.City, and Alex Wallach, co-president of Women in Tech USA.