Former PA on Spike's 'Ink Master' Sues Judges and Producers For Sexual Harassment

A former production assistant and talent wrangler on Ink Master, Spike's highest-rated program, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit Monday against the tattoo reality series' producers (Original Media and Original Ink) as well as Spike and parent company Viacom.

Nicoletta Robinson alleges that celebrity judges Oliver Peck and Chris Nunez repeatedly harassed her and created a hostile work environment over a period of nine days (Oct. 29 to Nov. 8), after which she was terminated. The alleged sexual conduct, detailed in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, was verbal and physical in nature.

Viacom and Spike TV declined to comment on the suit.

Ink Master is approaching its fourth season as Spike's highest-rated show, with an average of 2.1 million total viewers in season three. Hosted by musician Dave Navarro, who was not named in the complaint, the show follows 10 tattoo artists as they compete for a $100,000 prize.