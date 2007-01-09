Former NBC Exec Jacob A. Evans Dies at 86

Jacob A. Evans, Director of Advertising & Promotion for the NBC Radio and Television networks in the 1950's and Vice President of the central division of the Television Bureau of Advertising during the '60s and '70s, died on December 29, 2006 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He was the author of the first book for television sales people, Selling and Promoting Radio and Television published in 1954. Evans was 86.