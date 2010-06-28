Former Hearst Exec Mackin Heads Up Consulting Firm

Former Hearst-Argyle Executive VP Terry Mackin is back in the media business as president of ForesightLab, a consulting firm specializing in digital media. Foresightlab.com describes the three services the firm provides: Process and product innovation, vision and strategic planning, and vertical integration or branded content.

Mackin is a digital innovator, having worked on the launch of Hearst-Argyle's High School Playbook social-networking and video platform and the group's dedicated YouTube channels, among other initiatives. (Hearst-Argyle is now known as Hearst TV.)

He left Hearst in February 2008 to run the Univision stations. He left Univision inside of six months later.

Mackin was not available for comment on short notice, but the website offers insights on the company's business model. "ForesightLab specializes in helping companies grow by unlocking the true potential of their core businesses while cultivating new revenue streams through the development of new media assets," reads ForesightLab.com. The site mentions Mackin's role in launching NBC's Weather Plus and High School Playbook, among others.

ForesightLab.com suggests that much of the firm's work will be centered on sports. "Terry Mackin feels strongly that fan-based media represents a significantly underserved market sector for professional sports teams," it reads. "He has developed a fully integrated content, social media and fan services package that's designed to engage every fan, from fair-weather to true die-hard, while adding significant revenue growth to each team's top line-all year long."