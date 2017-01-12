Former HBO Employee Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison

A former Home Box Office employee who pleaded guilty to a six-year scheme to funnel about $1 million to a shell corporation she controlled was sentenced to 30 months in prison by a Los Angeles federal court.

Jennifer Choi, who had served as a talent relations manager for the premium channel, had admitted to filing false invoices for $940,000 between 2008 and 2014 for hair, makeup and styling services that were never performed by a shell corporation that she controlled. Choi also was accused of racking up $63,000 in car service bills charged to HBO but used by her family and friends. She pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion in January 2016.

Variety reported that Choi cooperated fully with the investigation. Choi also was sentenced to three years of supervised release, which will include six months of home confinement, Variety said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.