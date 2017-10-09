Former ESPN Exec Joins Dish Media Sales

Jim D’Antoni, a former longtime ESPN exec, has joined Dish Network as director of Dish Media Sales, a unit that covers Dish’s satellite TV service and Sling TV OTT offering.



In that role, D’Antoni will head up national ad sales efforts for Dish’s general market and advanced advertising initiatives, including those involving addressable and programmatic advertising, the company said.



D’Antoni joins Dish following nearly two decades with ESPN, most recently as its senior director and multimedia manager. Before that, he was with Turner Broadcasting, Comedy Central, Bravo and AMC, and has exec-produced films for television for ABC (Desperate Journey), CBS (Visions of Murder), USA (Not in This Town) and Lifetime (High Stakes).