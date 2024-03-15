Former Apple and Hulu Exec Pete Distad Tapped to Head Spulu

Former Apple and Hulu media and technology executive Pete Distad has been named CEO of the new sports-themed joint streaming venture being launched by Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Distad worked at Apple from 2013 - 2023, last serving as head of the tech titan's sports video operations. Prior to that, he served on the launch team at Hulu. Distad will assume oversight of all aspects of the joint venture, including overall strategy, distribution, marketing and sales.

He was reported several weeks ago to be a favorite for the top job at the so-called "Spulu," the still officially unnamed venture that will see Disney, Fox and WBD bundle their linear sports channels in a vMVPD-like bundle.

“This is an incredible opportunity to build and grow a differentiated product that will serve passionate sports fans in the U.S. outside of the traditional pay TV bundle,” Distad said, in a statement. “I’m excited to be able to pull together the industry-leading sports content portfolios from these three companies to deliver a new best-in-class service.”

Disney/ESPN, Fox and WBD added the following joint statement: “Pete is an accomplished innovator and leader who has extensive experience with launching and growing new video services. We are confident he and his team will build an extremely compelling, fan-focused product for our target market.”

Distad worked at Apple from 2013-2023, where he was responsible for the business, operations and global distribution for video, sports and Apple TV Plus. While there, he launched the new Apple TV in 2015, and later led teams that launched the Apple TV app, Apple TV Plus, and MLS Season Pass. He originally joined the company to lead product marketing for the Apple TV hardware product.

Working at Hulu from 2007 - 2013, Distad was part of the original Hulu launch team, overseeing customer acquisition and retention, distribution and marketing as senior VP of marketing and distribution.

He'll face a range of challenges at Spulu. Among them: pay TV operators who are upset that they've been thwarted for years by the JV's principals in their own efforts to carve out consumer-friendly, genre-themed skinny programming bundles; and antitrust concerns from the U.S. Justice Dept.