Forecast: Netflix International Subs to Overtake U.S. Total by 2018

Netflix’s base of international subscribers is set to surpass its U.S. base by 2018, with the OTT service poised to eclipse 75 million international customers by 2020, according to a new forecast by IHS market.

Netflix ended Q2 with about 83 million subs worldwide – 47.13 million in the U.S., and 36.05 million outside the U.S. It expects to end Q3 with 85.48 million total subs – 47.43 million in the U.S. and 38.05 million on the international side.

IHS’ forecast comes more than eight months after Netflix gave its international strategy a significant boost by launching in 130 additional markets, with China still among the countries that are absent from the list.

IHS Markit said Western Europe will be the leading region for Netflix outside the U.S. by the end of 2016, led by strong growth in the U.K., the Netherlands and its Nordic markets. Netflix’s plans to localize service for Poland and Turkey will drive further uptake in Central Europe, the firm said.

