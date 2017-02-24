Forecast: Global VR Hardware Revenues to Reach $3.6B in 2017

Virtual reality hardware is poised to hit $3.6 billion in 2017 and surge to $37.7 billion by 2020, SuperData Research predicts in a new consumer report focused on the emerging sector.

The firm, which sees hardware to outpace VR software sales until 2020, expects VR software/service revenues to reach almost $1 billion this year.

The study also predicts that 21 million “premium” VR headsets will ship this year, more than tripling 2016’s totals, while 59 million “light” mobile VR headsets will ship in 2017, versus 84 million in 2016. A recent study from Strategy Analytics also found that mobile VR platforms are still way out in front but represent a small share of overall VR revenues.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.