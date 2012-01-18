Ford,Coca-Cola, AT&T Return as 'American Idol' Sponsors

Fox Broadcasting,

FremantleMedia and 19 Entertainment announced on Wednesday that Ford, Coca-Cola

and AT&T would all be returning as sponsors for the 11th season of American

Idol.

Ford returns to be

the official automotive sponsor, and has partnered with the show since its

inception in 2002. Along with featuring the Idol finalists in music

videos, running on Thursday nights, Ford will continue to promote its vehicles

on the show, awarding one to both the runner-up and winner. The carmaker is

also launching a new online-promotion, to be announced at a later date.

Coca-Cola is a

sponsor for the 11th year, and will use Idol as the kickoff for its

Family Night program during January and February. The beverage maker will also

launch the new "Coca-Cola Music Cover Artwork" contest, where fans can develop

their own special music cover graphics and win a trip to the

live finale. Also, the company is bringing back the Perfect Harmony program

that provides teens and young adults the opportunity to write a song with an

award winning artist.

AT&T returns

for its 10th year as the official wireless sponsor, giving its customers

exclusive unlimited text-voting during the voting windows after the live shows.

The new season of American

Idol premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.