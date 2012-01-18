Ford,Coca-Cola, AT&T Return as 'American Idol' Sponsors
Fox Broadcasting,
FremantleMedia and 19 Entertainment announced on Wednesday that Ford, Coca-Cola
and AT&T would all be returning as sponsors for the 11th season of American
Idol.
Ford returns to be
the official automotive sponsor, and has partnered with the show since its
inception in 2002. Along with featuring the Idol finalists in music
videos, running on Thursday nights, Ford will continue to promote its vehicles
on the show, awarding one to both the runner-up and winner. The carmaker is
also launching a new online-promotion, to be announced at a later date.
Coca-Cola is a
sponsor for the 11th year, and will use Idol as the kickoff for its
Family Night program during January and February. The beverage maker will also
launch the new "Coca-Cola Music Cover Artwork" contest, where fans can develop
their own special music cover graphics and win a trip to the
live finale. Also, the company is bringing back the Perfect Harmony program
that provides teens and young adults the opportunity to write a song with an
award winning artist.
AT&T returns
for its 10th year as the official wireless sponsor, giving its customers
exclusive unlimited text-voting during the voting windows after the live shows.
The new season of American
Idol premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.
