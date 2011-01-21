Ford To Be Title Sponsor of ‘Boxeo Telemundo'
Ford Motor Company has signed on as title sponsor of
Telemundo's boxing series Boxeo Telemundo, the network announced Friday.
The first of 12 events in the 2011 season premieres Friday
night (Jan. 21), live from Mexico City.
As part of the yearlong partnership, Ford will have
exclusive on-air and online sponsorship of Boxeo and the Ford logo will appear
in Boxeo graphics and on-site signage. Ford will also sponsor the "Titulares
Around the Ring" segments that give fans an inside look at the world of boxing
and air on the network's sports news show Tutulares Telemundo.
"Deportes Telemundo is thrilled to partner with Ford for the
2011 season of Boxeo Telemundo," said
Jorge Hidalgo, senior executive VP, Telemundo Network Sports, in a
statement. "Our viewers are devoted sports enthusiasts, the perfect target
consumers for Ford and this unique partnership leverages our HD broadcast to
connect Ford with this passionate audience."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.