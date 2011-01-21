Ford To Be Title Sponsor of ‘Boxeo Telemundo'

Ford Motor Company has signed on as title sponsor of

Telemundo's boxing series Boxeo Telemundo, the network announced Friday.

The first of 12 events in the 2011 season premieres Friday

night (Jan. 21), live from Mexico City.

As part of the yearlong partnership, Ford will have

exclusive on-air and online sponsorship of Boxeo and the Ford logo will appear

in Boxeo graphics and on-site signage. Ford will also sponsor the "Titulares

Around the Ring" segments that give fans an inside look at the world of boxing

and air on the network's sports news show Tutulares Telemundo.

"Deportes Telemundo is thrilled to partner with Ford for the

2011 season of Boxeo Telemundo," said

Jorge Hidalgo, senior executive VP, Telemundo Network Sports, in a

statement. "Our viewers are devoted sports enthusiasts, the perfect target

consumers for Ford and this unique partnership leverages our HD broadcast to

connect Ford with this passionate audience."