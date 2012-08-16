Food Network Goes 'On the Road'

As part of a plan to expand and revamp its app portfolio,

Food Network has launched a new app, On the Road. The app, which is built on a

database of nearly 3,000 restaurants, food trucks and hot spots featured in the

channel's various series, allows users to access information about the

restaurants and foods seen in such shows as Diners,

Drive-Ins & Dives, The Best Thing

I Ever Ate and The Great Food Truck

Race.

The app, which is free on iPhone and iPad, went live on Aug.

16.

The launch is the latest app to come from the network.

Earlier this year it launched Food Network on TV, a significantly revamped

update of its Food Network Nighttime app, and the Food Network Cupcakes app,

which has cupcake and frosting recipes from the channel's shows.

The new On the Road app also allows users to find

recommended spots based on their current location using GPS. It includes extensive

search features, with recommendations from famous chefs, and offers information

on dishes, addresses, phone numbers and reviews for restaurants.