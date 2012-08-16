Food Network Goes 'On the Road'
As part of a plan to expand and revamp its app portfolio,
Food Network has launched a new app, On the Road. The app, which is built on a
database of nearly 3,000 restaurants, food trucks and hot spots featured in the
channel's various series, allows users to access information about the
restaurants and foods seen in such shows as Diners,
Drive-Ins & Dives, The Best Thing
I Ever Ate and The Great Food Truck
Race.
The app, which is free on iPhone and iPad, went live on Aug.
16.
The launch is the latest app to come from the network.
Earlier this year it launched Food Network on TV, a significantly revamped
update of its Food Network Nighttime app, and the Food Network Cupcakes app,
which has cupcake and frosting recipes from the channel's shows.
The new On the Road app also allows users to find
recommended spots based on their current location using GPS. It includes extensive
search features, with recommendations from famous chefs, and offers information
on dishes, addresses, phone numbers and reviews for restaurants.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.