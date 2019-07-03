Food Network Gives ‘Chopped Junior’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push for the Second Week in a Row

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 30).

On the strength of 151.3 million TV ad impressions, Food Network’s promo for Chopped Junior takes first place for the second week in a row. Traditional broadcast networks snag the next two spots: CBS for Love Island, followed by Fox for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Closing out the ranking: FX promotes the third season of Snowfall, and TLC hypes Dr. Pimple Popper, also returning for a third season.

Notably, Dr. Pimple Popper earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (127) in our ranking, getting 27% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).