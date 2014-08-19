Food Network Deploys Avid MediaCentral

Avid has announced that the Food Network has installed the Avid MediaCentral Platform as part of an effort to create streamlined workflows to speed up the production and delivery of content to viewers.

“The Avid MediaCentral Platform is integral to Food Network’s workflow,” stated Tom Killoy, senior VP of production operations at Food Network. “We’re enjoying greater efficiency across the board with the Avid MediaCentral Platform.”

The companies report that the new end-to-end Avid workflow using MediaCentral has enabled Food Network to streamline its entire production process using Avid’s Artist Suite, Media Suite and Storage Suite as part of the MediaCentral Platform.

The channel is also using Interplay | Production and Avid MediaCentral | UX, which allows editors are now able to upload, access, edit, share, log, track, and sync media and projects from any location.

“Now that we’ve implemented Avid MediaCentral | UX, we’re able to instantly provide footage to our producers,” stated Killoy. “The Avid MediaCentral Platform allows us to get the footage we need so we can produce promos faster than before.”

The offerings are part of the Avid Everywhere in initiative at the vendor and are designed to provide users with an integrated systems for managing all aspects of content creation, distribution and monetization.