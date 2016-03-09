FNC Plans Special Nancy Reagan Funeral Coverage

Fox News Channel will present a two-hour special, Shepard Smith Reporting: Remembering Nancy Reagan, March 11 (2 p.m.-4 p.m.) to cover the funeral of former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

Smith will cover the funeral procession live outside the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif.

In addition, Megyn Kelly's Kelly File at 9 p.m. on Friday will look at the life of Nancy Reagan, who died March 6 of congestive heart failure at age 94.