News Ops Move Swiftly To Cover Nancy Reagan's Death

News operations were switching gears Sunday (March 6) from pre-debate and election campaign coverage to the death of former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

NBC said Lester Hold would anchor a special edition of Nightly News with coverage. Fox's Brett Baier, prepping to host a Democratic candidate town hall Monday, turned his attention to anchoring Fox News' coverage of Nancy Reagan’s life and impact on the Reagan Administration.

Reagan reportedly died Sunday of congestive heart failure. She was 94.

On Fox, former Reagan campaign and administration staffer Ed Rollins said that Ronald Reagan's 12th Commandment was "thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican," and thought both Reagans would not like his mantle being claimed by candidates taking shots at each other.

"Nancy Reagan once wrote that nothing could prepare you for living in the White House," said President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in a statement. "She was right, of course. But we had a head start, because we were fortunate to benefit from her proud example, and her warm and generous advice.

"Our former First Lady redefined the role in her time here. Later, in her long goodbye with President Reagan, she became a voice on behalf of millions of families going through the depleting, aching reality of Alzheimer’s, and took on a new role, as advocate, on behalf of treatments that hold the potential and the promise to improve and save lives.

"We offer our sincere condolences to their children, Patti, Ron, and Michael, and to their grandchildren. And we remain grateful for Nancy Reagan's life, thankful for her guidance, and prayerful that she and her beloved husband are together again."

"Nancy’s dedication to our country and her passion for the causes she believed in were second to none. Whenever we were together, from events at the Reagan Presidential Library, to the christening of the U.S.S. Reagan, nothing was more clear than just how much she loved ‘her Ronnie,’" said Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) in a statement.



"They say great men are nothing more than the ones who helped them get there. With Nancy, there’s no question that her unyielding devotion helped her husband achieve all that he did. I am honored to have had her friendship and she will truly be missed.”

"Nancy’s dedication to our country and her passion for the causes she believed in were second to none. Whenever we were together, from events at the Reagan Presidential Library, to the christening of the U.S.S. Reagan, nothing was more clear than just how much she loved ‘her Ronnie,’" said Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.)



"They say great men are nothing more than the ones who helped them get there. With Nancy, there’s no question that her unyielding devotion helped her husband achieve all that he did. I am honored to have had her friendship and she will truly be missed.”

"America has lost one of the truly great First Ladies today. Nancy Reagan was a full partner of President Reagan in all his endeavors," said California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte. "Her elegance, love of husband and family, and devotion to our country will be remembered by all."