FLO TV Expands CNN Mobile Carriage
By Glen Dickson
FLO TV, the subscription live
broadcast TV service owned and operated by Qualcomm, has expanded its deal with
Turner Broadcasting to bring CNN Mobile, which includes programming from
CNN/US, CNN International and HLN (Headline News), to the FLO TV Personal
Television and FLO TV Auto Entertainment platforms.
CNN Mobile has previously been
carried by AT&T as part of its FLO TV offering. Verizon, the other carrier
that markets FLO TV, does not carry the channel. Programming on the CNN Mobile
service includes AndersonCooper 360, Larry King Live, Amanpour, Backstory and Morning Express with Robin Meade.
"Live, breaking news is
consistently a top performer on the FLO TV service, as people strive to stay
connected to the world around them," said FLO TV Senior VP Jonathan
Barzilay in a statement. "Adding CNN Mobile to additional devices with our
service is a natural fit and keeps our subscribers connected to news and
analysis anytime, anywhere."
