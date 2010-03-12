FLO TV Expands CNN Mobile Carriage

FLO TV, the subscription live

broadcast TV service owned and operated by Qualcomm, has expanded its deal with

Turner Broadcasting to bring CNN Mobile, which includes programming from

CNN/US, CNN International and HLN (Headline News), to the FLO TV Personal

Television and FLO TV Auto Entertainment platforms.

CNN Mobile has previously been

carried by AT&T as part of its FLO TV offering. Verizon, the other carrier

that markets FLO TV, does not carry the channel. Programming on the CNN Mobile

service includes AndersonCooper 360, Larry King Live, Amanpour, Backstory and Morning Express with Robin Meade.

"Live, breaking news is

consistently a top performer on the FLO TV service, as people strive to stay

connected to the world around them," said FLO TV Senior VP Jonathan

Barzilay in a statement. "Adding CNN Mobile to additional devices with our

service is a natural fit and keeps our subscribers connected to news and

analysis anytime, anywhere."