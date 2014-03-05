Flipboard Acquires Zite From CNN

Flipboard has announced that it is acquiring the newsreader Zite from CNN and that it will be partnering with CNN on some new content offerings.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

As part of the partnership, CNN’s reporting, video and photography will be available in the news, entertainment, technology and business sections of Flipboard.

The two are also creating custom magazines for three programs that will allow users to dig deeper into topics covered by the shows and are expected to launch additional programs on Flipboard in the upcoming months.

The programs are Fareed ZakariaGPS, The Lead with Jake Tapper, and John King’s Inside Politics.

“More than a leader in mobile reading, Flipboard has created an incredibly immersive and valuable advertising experience,” said KC Estenson, senior VP and general manager of CNN Digital in a statement. “By tapping their expertise, we will create new revenue opportunities and expand CNN's already massive mobile audience. With this deal, CNN is invested in the long term success of Flipboard.”