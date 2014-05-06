Five Startups Join Turner’s 3rd Media Camp

As part of an ongoing effort to spur innovation at the company and to establish closer ties to tech start-ups, Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. has announced that five start-ups will participate in its Media Camp.

This is the third iteration of the three-month accelerator program held in San Francisco. It allows participating start-ups to develop their technologies and business plans by working closely with executives at the company. The participating start-ups are: AdTonik, Contextly, Flawk, Locket and Watchup.

"We’re thrilled at the opportunity to work with these five talented startups and see how we can integrate their technologies into our various brand properties," said Balaji Gopinath, VP of emerging technology for Turner Broadcasting. “Being the first industry accelerator for media and launching into our third year lends Media Camp the experience and ability to get traction for these companies in a way that no other accelerator can offer.”

AdTonik offers a TV audience extension platform that is designed to help TV advertisers and TV networks to reach mobile users in the context of the TV their users watch. Contextly works with publishers to engage readers with content recommendations. Flawk focuses on creating engaging experiences by coordinating a brand’s online following with synchronized media, fan-curated topics, and one-on-one interactions. Locket is an Android lock screen app company. Watchup works with clients to offer personalized, adaptive newscast experiences.