Five NCTC Operators Ink Deals With Evolution Digital

Five members of the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) have inked deals with IP video solutions company Evolution Digital (ED) to use its eVUE-TV platform, which adds IPTV VOD and video content to cable systems.

Advanced Cable Communications, Vast Broadband, Click! Cable TV, Schurz Communications and Westman Communications will all take advantage of a deal ED signed in July with NCTC, with the latter distributing eVUE-TV as an option to members that operate NCTC’s VU-IT! platform, which handles OTT apps and TiVo user functionalities. The companies will use the solution to deliver IP linear channels and TV Everywhere services.

“We are very excited to announce that these five leading cable providers are the first NCTC members to offer eVUE-TV, a fully managed service that provides operators the tools to cap QAM investment and grow their IP video services,” said Marc Cohen, executive VP of sales for ED. “eVUE-TV is one of a kind, as it cost-effectively will allow these operators to integrate a robust IP content offering into cable subscriptions including new release movies, transactional and subscription Video on Demand, as they begin the transition to complete IP distribution.”

Rich Fickle, president and CEO at NCTC, added: “The VU-IT platform is addressing an important need for the operator to enable IP VOD, and this service serves as a platform to enable future IP video features. NCTC members are demonstrating their eagerness in adopting new technology solutions that help provide enhanced service to their customers cost effectively. Evolution Digital’s eVUE-TV is a great integration to our services, as it aggregates the most popular content available in the market on one, easy-to-use interface at the customer’s convenience.”