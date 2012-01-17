Fisher Selects Sony for Seattle HD Upgrade

Fisher Communications, Inc. has deployed Sony broadcast and production products in a newly upgraded high-definition news control room and studio for the group's KOMO-TV (ABC) and KUNS-TV (Univision) stations in Seattle.

The Sony products used in the upgrade included Sony HD studio cameras and an MVS-7000X production switcher with an Enhanced Live-production Control (ELC) automation system.

"We made a thorough evaluation before choosing this direction," noted Brian McHale, VP of technology at Fisher, in a statement discussing the selection of Sony. "Sony's ELC newsroom integration delivers in terms of sophistication, ease-of-use and flexibility. Also, the MVS-7000X positions us for the future, since it incorporates the latest advances. Most traditional switchers really can't compare."

Fisher VP of news at KOMO-TV news director Holly Gauntt also noted in a statement that the "The Sony ELC/MVS-7000X combination allows us to leverage automation without changing the pace of our newscast. Our goal was to simplify workflow and not compromise on creative flexibility when dealing with breaking news."

"The automation system was particularly important when "when you produce over 40 hours of news per week," Gauntt added. "The Sony system allows us to do more with less."

The Seattle station is also producing regular newscasts for Univision, in addition to its KOMO news programming.

Fisher's McHale noted that in addition to the Sony HDC-P1 cameras deployed in Seattle, the station group plans to expand its use of Sony HD cameras across the group in early 2012.