Fisher Launches Portland Pulp Website

As part of a push to create more compelling digital content that can be distributed to multiple platforms, broadcaster Fisher Communications is launching the local website, PortlandPulp.com, a sister site to the SeattlePulp.com, which debuted last month.

Like Seattle Pulp, Portland Pulp will provide the local market with a wide range of local coverage that includes "Best of" the city lists and stories on such topics as new restaurants and bars, upcoming events, movies, local arts, technology, must-see videos, gadgets and gaming.

"The content created by Portland Pulp writers will reflect how diverse and original this city is," said Pulp editor Shane Mehling in a statement. "Portlanders know they live in a truly unique place, and we plan to complement that by showing them hotspots and happenings they never knew existed that emphasize what makes Portland truly great."

On the ad side of the effort, Portland Pulp's niche sections, such as Nosh, Culture, Dwell, Gadgets and Rides, will provide what the company is calling "more targeted and results-oriented" sales opportunities for sponsors.

The website is the most recent initiative in Fisher's "broadcast-to-broadband strategy," and the broadcasting group's push to create digital content that can be distributed across multiple platforms. Fisher operates 18 TV stations, which cover about 3.5% of U.S. TV households, including the ABC affiliate KATU-TV in Portland.