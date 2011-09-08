Fisher Interactive Adds Content Partners

As part of its effort to provide more online hyper-local news, the Fisher Interactive Network is partnering with the Rainer Valley Post and the Beacon Hill Blog to provide news coverage for Southeast Seattle, an area of the city that the company believes is currently underserved by news organizations.

The Fisher Interactive division of Fisher Communications, which operates 18 TV stations, has launched over 120 hyper-local neighborhood web sites in five markets.

In Western Washington, the KOMO News Network includes 55 neighborhood news websites. In addition to full-time neighborhood news staffers, the network's coverage comes from a growing number of neighborhood news partners, neighborhood Journalists and the KOMO Newsroom.

The newest partnerships with Rainer Valley Post and the Beacon Hill Blog will further improve that hyper-local coverage, Fisher believes.

"I'm thrilled to join forces with KOMO," said Amber Campbell, founder and editor of the Rainier Valley Post. "Together, we will provide Southeast Seattle with the comprehensive coverage neighbors need to stay informed and engaged."

As part of the partnership, Campbell will draw on the resources of the Fisher Interactive Network to continue to publish her successful neighborhood news site and at the same time contribute original news stories, and content to Rainier Valley KOMO and Columbia City KOMO websites.

Wendi Dunlap, founder and editor of the Beacon Hill Blog, will use Fisher's news resources to continue operating her independent neighborhood news site and to create content for the Beacon Hill KOMO and Georgetown KOMO sites.

"KOMO and the Beacon Hill Blog each have strengths that the other does not," noted Dunlap in a statement. "KOMO has a large news-gathering organization, while the Beacon Hill Blog has someone who lives in the neighborhood and knows the community."

Fisher also believes that the new partnerships will strengthen the regular coverage of KOMO 4 News, KOMO Newsradio and KOMOnews.com and offer advertisers new ways to reach target audiences.