Fisher to Implement EndPlay Streaming Solution

In an early example of how stations are looking stream live broadcast content to other devices, Fisher Communications has selected technology from EndPlay to stream simulcast broadcast content to smartphones, tablets and desktops in the Seattle market.

Fisher will debut the live streaming technology in early 2012 via its KOMOnews.com website, broadcasting live feeds from its KOMO TV studio. At launch, the solution will support Apple iOS, Android OS and BlackBerry OS smartphone and tablet devices.

"We've partnered with EndPlay for their deep and comprehensive knowledge of broadcasters' unique challenges," said Randa Minkarah, senior VP of revenue and business development at Fisher, in a statement. "With our stations commanding some of the largest audiences in the Pacific Northwest on-air and on-line, it's imperative for us to continue innovating with mobile and live video to better serve our audiences and our advertisers."

EndPlay will also work with Fisher to add pre-roll and in-stream advertising and to develop other revenue opportunities from the live-streamed video.

"Fisher exemplifies what today's media companies need to be thinking about and executing on - monetizing audiences not just through ad placement, but by reaching them across new channels and devices to increase viewership and introduce new revenue opportunities," noted Dr. Christos M. Cotsakos, founding chairman, CEO and president of EndPlay, in a statement.