First Wave Of HBO Shows Reaches Amazon

Hitting its anticipated launch date, Amazon announced Wednesday that it has begun to offer access to an initial batch of HBO shows via its Prime Instant Video service, a move that comes about a month after Amazon and HBO announced their exclusive licensing deal.

Early on, Amazon Prime members have access to all seasons of older HBO originals, including The Sopranos, The Wire, Deadwood, Rome, and Six Feet Under, as well as newer series such as Eastbound & Down, Enlightened and Flight of the Conchords. Prime also features “select seasons” of current series such as True Blood, Boardwalk Empire, and Treme, and to several HBO miniseries, including The Pacific, John Adams, Parade’s End and Angels in America.

This portion of the deal also covers original movies such as Mary and Martha, Temple Grandin, and You Don’t Know Jack, and comedy specials from Louis C.K., Ellen DeGeneres, Lewis Black and Bill Maher.

