First Lady Praises Disney Food Ad Restrictions

First Lady Michelle Obama showed Disney some love on Thursday

for its move to restrict food advertising.





In an op ed in the Wall

Street Journal on the fruits, as it were, of her campaign for healthier

foods for kids, Obama praised Disney for "eliminating ads for junk foods

from its children's programming," as well as improving the menus at its

theme parks.





She urged more businesses to step up to the plate, get

creative and to "generate revenue by giving American families better

information and healthier choices."





Disney drew praisefrom Federal Trade Commission chairman Jon Leibowitz back in June 2012

after it announced new nutrition guidelines for food marketing to kids, anannouncement Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger made at the Newseum in Washington

accompanied by Michelle Obama.



