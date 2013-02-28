First Lady Praises Disney Food Ad Restrictions
First Lady Michelle Obama showed Disney some love on Thursday
for its move to restrict food advertising.
In an op ed in the Wall
Street Journal on the fruits, as it were, of her campaign for healthier
foods for kids, Obama praised Disney for "eliminating ads for junk foods
from its children's programming," as well as improving the menus at its
theme parks.
She urged more businesses to step up to the plate, get
creative and to "generate revenue by giving American families better
information and healthier choices."
Disney drew praisefrom Federal Trade Commission chairman Jon Leibowitz back in June 2012
after it announced new nutrition guidelines for food marketing to kids, anannouncement Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger made at the Newseum in Washington
accompanied by Michelle Obama.
