Fire TV Lights Up Far-Field Control

Amazon said its Fire TV platform has added far-field control, a feature that will let users pair the streaming players with any of their Alexa-powered Echo devices and control certain features and functions with their voice.

The integration, which complements the voice control feature in the Fire TV remote, will let users ask Alexa to do things such as play movie titles, launch apps, control playback, and find content by title, actor or genre. Amazon said the feature is tied to more than 140 apps and “channels” on Fire TV.

A user, for example, could say, “Alexa, play The Grand Tour,” and the Echo device would link that command to a Fire TV device to pull up and play the Amazon original series.

For consumers with one Fire TV device, their Echo device will pair when they ask Alexa a question that includes Fire TV. If they have more than one Fire TV device in the home, they’ll have to configure it using the Alexa app.

