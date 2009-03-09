FiOS TV Strikes New Deals With Turner, Sony

Verizon's FiOS TV has added more free movies and on-demand programming thanks to new deals with Turner Networks and Sony. The deals increase FiOS' on-demand library and allows users to see more recent films in high-definition (HD).

The new deal with Turner will provide content to Verizon's on-demand lineup from eight channels-Adult Swim, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, TruTV, and Turner Classic Movies. Turner is providing dozens of free movies a month including new releases like Anaconda and A Knight's Tale to classics from TCM.

The Sony deal will allow customers to watch films from Sony's library like Hancock and Pineapple Express in HD.

"Because we're delivering FiOS TV over the nation's most advanced fiber-optic network, straight to customers' doors, our subscribers can access interactive video services that help them save time and money," said Terry Denson, FiOS' VP of content and programming in a statement.

FiOS TV's on-demand library has 14,000 titles and 1300 HD on-demand movies. More than 1000 of those titles are free. The service is currently available in 9.2 million homes nationwide, spanning 14 states.