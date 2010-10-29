FiOS TV to Premiere 10-Pack of 3D Movies

Planting another flag in the third dimension, Verizon in the next two

months will debut 10 on-demand movies in 3D for FiOS TV customers to

rent through deals with Walt Disney Pictures and Warner Bros. Digital

Distribution.Eight of the titles will be available beginning Nov. 16: Disney's Chicken Little, Bolt and Meet the Robinsons, and Warner Bros.' Cats & Dogs: Revenge of Kitty Galore, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Under the Sea, Deep Sea and NASCAR.

In December, FiOS TV will add A Christmas Carol and the dance movie Step Up 3D. Verizon said more titles will follow early next year.

Pricing

is still being determined but will likely be a bit higher than the

regular HD VOD titles, which are $5.99 per rental, said Verizon

spokeswoman Heather Wilner. The model is similar to 3D movies in the

theater, which run a few dollars higher than tickets to regular movies,

she added.



