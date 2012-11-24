FiOS Tucks Into Tablet TV
Verizon Communications is making 75 live networks available
through its updated app for iPad tablets for FiOS TV and Internet customers --
but unlike services from some of its cable competitors, the telco's tablet TV
lineup currently lacks local channels.
The telco originally demonstrated live
TV networks streaming to an iPad in mid-2010 and expected to roll out the
capability in 2011.
The updated FiOS Mobile app for iPad was published in the
Apple iTunes
App Store on Wednesday.
To use the feature, customers must subscribe to both FiOS
Internet and TV service, and must use a Verizon-provided router. Live TV on the
iPad is accessible only within a customer's home over Wi-Fi.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.