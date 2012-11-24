FiOS Tucks Into Tablet TV

Verizon Communications is making 75 live networks available

through its updated app for iPad tablets for FiOS TV and Internet customers --

but unlike services from some of its cable competitors, the telco's tablet TV

lineup currently lacks local channels.

The telco originally demonstrated live

TV networks streaming to an iPad in mid-2010 and expected to roll out the

capability in 2011.

The updated FiOS Mobile app for iPad was published in the

Apple iTunes

App Store on Wednesday.

To use the feature, customers must subscribe to both FiOS

Internet and TV service, and must use a Verizon-provided router. Live TV on the

iPad is accessible only within a customer's home over Wi-Fi.

