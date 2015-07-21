FiOS Sub Growth Cools in Q2

Verizon FiOS sub growth slumped in the second quarter of 2015 while revenues in the telco’s fiber-fed services category continued to rise.

Verizon said it added 26,000 FiOS video subs in the quarter, down from 100,000 in the year-ago quarter, extending that total to 5.76 million and a penetration of 35.7%. Verizon said it saw “higher-than-anticipated demand” for its new, controversial Custom TV packages, with more than one-third of FiOS video gross customer additions opting for it.

“While Custom TV adoption has an initial negative impact on revenue growth, it is expected to improve profitability,” the company said.

