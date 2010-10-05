FiOS Stealth Ads Slam Cable As Slow, Balky
Verizon Communications is running ads featuring customers of Comcast,
Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks complaining about slow
Internet speeds and unreliable video service -- but the spots don't
explicitly promote FiOS or indicate they're from Verizon.
The ads, with the theme "You Deserve Better," are aimed at cable
operators in four markets: Time Warner Cable in New York City; Comcast
in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh; and Bright House in Tampa, Fla.
The TV spots feature real cable customers, according to Verizon spokeswoman Heather Wilner.
