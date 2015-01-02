FiOS Mobile App Tunes In More Channels

Verizon FiOS ended 2014 by expanding the number of channels offered in the home via its FiOS Mobile App – Nick 2, VH1 Classic, and Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia HD, which is offered only on a regional basis.

According to the telco, the authenticated app now provides 168 live TV channels in the home, complemented by 64 that are available outside the home.

The latest channel additions arrive a few weeks after Verizon introduced a curated “Dashboard” view to the app as part of a broader refresh. That dashboard recommends live and on-demand content based on customer viewing habits, though customers can choose to opt-out of that feature and see recommendations that are based on overall popularity from other FiOS subs.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.