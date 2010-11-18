FiOS Joins Google TV Ads Network
Verizon signed a deal with Google, which will sell some local ad
inventory across 50 networks on FiOS TV through its Google TV Ads
platform -- but the search giant still lacks deals with any cable
operators.
With the addition of FiOS TV, which has about 3.3
million subscribers, Google TV Ads will be able to serve ads to 35
million households given Google's existing deals with DirecTV and Dish Network.
That
gives Google TV Ads the ability to reach almost one-third of all U.S.
cable and satellite homes, according to Mark Piesanen, director of
strategic partnerships for Google TV Ads. "Combine this reach with our
digital buying platform, and you have one powerful solution that can
deliver results," he wrote in a blog post Thursday.
