FiOS Joins Google TV Ads Network

Verizon signed a deal with Google, which will sell some local ad

inventory across 50 networks on FiOS TV through its Google TV Ads

platform -- but the search giant still lacks deals with any cable

operators.

With the addition of FiOS TV, which has about 3.3

million subscribers, Google TV Ads will be able to serve ads to 35

million households given Google's existing deals with DirecTV and Dish Network.

That

gives Google TV Ads the ability to reach almost one-third of all U.S.

cable and satellite homes, according to Mark Piesanen, director of

strategic partnerships for Google TV Ads. "Combine this reach with our

digital buying platform, and you have one powerful solution that can

deliver results," he wrote in a blog post Thursday.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.