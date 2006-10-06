FiOS get international content from Globecast

France Telecom subsidiary GlobeCast has struck a deal with U.S. telco Verizon to supply international programming for Verizon's FiOS TV television service.

GlobeCast WorldTV will initially supply Verizon with signal transport and licensing rights for up to 37 international channels in 18 languages from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with plans to provide up to 40 additional channels in 2007. The agreement allows Verizon to make WorldTV programming available to consumers on both linear channels and through FiOS TV's video-on-demand platform.

GlobeCast WorldTV claims to be the largest aggregate and distributor of international television in North America, currently broadcasting 206 global television and radio brands from 42 countries in 35 languages via direct-to-home satellite, cable, IPTV, broadband and mobile platforms.