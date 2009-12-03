FiOS Expands International Fare With World TV

Verizon’s FiOS TV pay-TV service has boosted its international content offerings by launching three new channels from World TV, a division of content management and delivery company GlobeCast.

The new channels are Phoenix North America (channel 1797), a Mandarin channel offering news and entertainment; Antenna (channel 1789), FiOS TV’s first Greek channel, which offers a mix of programming including comedies, dramas, game shows and news; and YTN (channel 1761), the CNN news channel of Korea.

Phoenix North America will be sold along with CCTV4 (channel 1795) and CTI (channel 1796) in a new Chinese Mandarin package for $15.99 per month, while YTN (channel 1761) joins a new Korean package that also includes MBC (channel 1760) for $24.99 per month. Antenna will be sold by itself for $14.99 a month.

With the additions, FiOS TV subscribers now have access to 35 international channels covering 21 languages. The three new channels will be available in all FiOS TV markets by the end of the week.

“International programming on FiOS TV offers a world of diverse channels in a growing variety of languages,” said Terry Denson, VP of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon, in a statement. “We are introducing our first Greek channel, along with new Korean and Mandarin channels, and delivering an expanding international offering with the amazing picture-and-sound quality that only FiOS delivers.”

GlobeCast had previously signed a distribution deal with Verizon last year for international channels including Russian channel RTR Planeta, Romanian channels Pro TV and RSC1, and Portuguese channel RTPi, among others.