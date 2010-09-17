FiOS Adds Syracuse University Sports

Verizon has reached an agreement with Time Warner Cable that will make additional Syracuse University (SU) football and men's basketball games available to upstate FiOS TV customers.

As part of the deal, FiOS TV customers in central New York will be able to view SU football and men's basketball games now aired on Time Warner Cable Sports channel. In addition, FiOS customers in Western New York will be able to view football and basketball games from Time Warner Cable SportsNet Buffalo.

The first game under the deal will be SU's opening home football game on September 18th.

"Our customers in upstate New York have asked for these games and programs and we're excited to provide them," noted Terry Denson, Verizon vice president for content strategy and acquisition in a statement. "We know how important SU sports are to this region."

Verizon was already carrying about 60% to 70% of the SU football and men's basketball games through its contracts with other sports channels. The agreement with Time Warner Cable will give FiOS TV customers as much or more more coverage of SU sports than is currently available on satellite, Verizon claims.

Terms of the carriage deal were not disclosed.