Fiorina Suggests Media, D.C. Are Rigging Election Process

Carly Fiorina, still smarting from her exclusion from the GOP debate on ABC Saturday night (Feb. 7)—she did not meet the network's previously announced criteria for participation—launched a twitter poll taking aim at the media and the D.C. establishment.

After having tweeted frequently during the debate ("I see now why they didn't want me on this stage. All talking points. No leadership," was one), Fiorina on Sunday tweeted a poll: "Do you think Washington and the media have rigged our election process to make sure their candidates are chosen?"