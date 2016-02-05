Fiorina Does Not Make ABC Debate

Related: Fiorina Stumps to Get Into ABC Debate

ABC has extended its invitations to Republican candidates for the Feb. 6 New Hampshire debate and Carly Fiorina is not among them.

Per its criteria, ABC said the following have been invited to the debate in left to right order on the stage: John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Ben Carson, Chris Christie.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir and This Week co-anchor and chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz will be the moderators.

The debate will begin at 8:15.